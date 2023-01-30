Dáil rally will highlight violence against women

By Suzanne Pender

ST Brigid’s Day will see a rally outside the Dáil to highlight the government’s lack of progress in addressing the appalling number of women who face and experience violence in Ireland.

The rally has been called by People Before Profit TD Brid Smith and is being supported by the National Women’s Council, veteran campaigner Ailbhe Smyth and the campaign group ‘9 Counties No Refuge’. It will take place from 12.30pm this Wednesday, 1 February.

“People Before Profit have repeatedly raised this issue and have urged the government to act quickly and decisively,” said cllr Adrienne Wallace.

“However, despite promises, they have still not provided enough safe places for women seeking refuge, with as many as nine counties still without refuge centres, Carlow included,” she said.

“Shockingly, last year was also the worst year on record for violence against women. As Lá le Bríde is being recognised as a public holiday for the first time, there is no better day to amplify the urgency of vital and immediate action.”

Cllr Wallace remarked that there has been an epidemic of violence against women for a long time in Ireland and “still no services have materialised on the ground in Carlow. We need to push this government into urgent action”.

“We will gather with our sisters and allies to demand action and to highlight that 87% of the murders of women were carried out by men known to them. This is particularly important to keep in mind when confronted by the far-right lies of ‘unvetted males’ being the biggest threat to women in our country,” concluded cllr Wallace.