Jo Browne opens new store in Kildare Village

By Suzanne Pender

A VERY successful Co Carlow business took another significant leap forward this week by opening a store at Kildare Village.

Jo Browne Ireland, founded and created by Hacketstown native Joanne Browne, opened a unit at the popular shopping destination, joining some of the world’s leading luxury brands.

“It was amazing … there was a queue outside the door when we opened last Thursday morning,” Joanne told *The Nationalist***. “It’s been brilliant.”

As well as family and friends, the store has been flooded all week by loyal and new customers, a huge boost to the business, which first began in 2016.

“I chose to follow my dream and passion to create natural organic skincare. With overwhelming success and feedback, the Jo Browne brand was born,” said Joanne.

“Our ethos is to develop premium products in a natural, sustainable way. Our packaging is bamboo, which is sustainable and grows naturally. We are very passionate about the ingredients we use.”

All of Jo Browne Ireland’s skincare and body care is carefully blended and hand-poured in Hacketstown, Co Carlow.