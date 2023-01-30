Renewed call for 25 Dublin Street to be rebuilt

By Suzanne Pender

CALLS for the ongoing saga of 25 Dublin Street, Carlow to be “brought to a head” were made at this week’s council meeting.

Cllr John Cassin asked when the property was going to be rebuilt, or “what is the status of it”, at last Thursday’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

“This is going on a long time now and it seems the planning authority in Carlow don’t seem to be able to bring it to a head,” said cllr Cassin.

The controversy surrounds the demolition of the building by its owners Slaneygio Limited in 2016. The High Court later ruled that the demolition had been unlawful and the company was subsequently instructed to rebuild 25 Dublin Street.

Town engineer Barry Knowles confirmed that the matter was “still ongoing in the courts”.