Tributes paid to young man who died in bus collision

By Rebecca Black and Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Tributes have been paid to a man who died in Belfast city centre after a collision involving a bus.

Samuel McAuley (26) from the Belfast area, died after the incident in Donegall Square West on Saturday shortly before 7.40pm.

He was described as a thoughtful young man by community organisations he had engaged with.

In a statement on Facebook, Compassion Belfast said it was devastated to hear of his death.

The organisation said he was a regular every Wednesday at The Tool Box project, where he enjoyed a range of woodwork projects.

“Everyone loved Sammy, he had a beautiful warmth of character, was a great one for a good yarn, was very funny – always polite and courteous,” Compassion Belfast said.

“He wore his heart on his sleeve and his openness and honesty about his life experiences were an inspiration to all of us at The Tool Box who shared a work bench with him. The room just won’t be the same without him.

“Compassion Belfast wish to express our sincerest sympathies to all Sammy’s family and friends, we share your sense of grief and tragic loss at this very sad time.”

The Wave Trauma Centre also expressed its sadness.

“Towards Inclusion participants had the pleasure of meeting Samuel at the opening of Patricia Downey’s new play Yellow Pack on Thursday night,” a statement said.

“He was a delightful young man, kind and welcoming, and he looked after our guys very well.

“This is an incredible loss of someone so young.”

New Life City Church Belfast said: “Samuel was a regular at our all-night drop-in on Friday nights at New Life City Church and was there on Friday night.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this very sad and difficult time.”

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam or mobile phone footage which could assist officers with their inquiries, to contact the collision investigation unit on 101, quoting reference number 1551 28/01/2023.