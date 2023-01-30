Tullow Senior Citizens Christmas party

Monday, January 30, 2023

Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Marian Doyle, Anne Lucas and Nick Carroll at the Tullow Senior Citizens Christmas party in the Tara Arms in Tullow

Kieran Coughlan, Ann Byrne and Margaret Gahan

Jack Byrne and Ger Whelan

Enda, Mary and Jack Teehan

Dan and Carmel Dawson

Molly Mulhall and Pat OCallaghan

Enjoying the Tullow Senior Citizens Christmas party in the Tara Arms were Kathleen and Denis Murphy and Lillie Brown

The organising committeee of Ger Whelan, Kieran Coughlan, Joanne Dawson, Brenda Hannon and Joe Smithers

