Two arrested as gardaí seize cannabis worth €528k at Roscommon grow house

Monday, January 30, 2023

James Cox

Gardaí arrested a man and a woman and seized processed cannabis and plants worth €528,000 at a grow house in Co Roscommon.

At approximately 1pm on Monday, gardaí from the Roscommon Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by gardaí from Castlerea conducted a search of a premises under warrant as part of Operation Tara in Ballaghaderreen.

During the course of this search, a suspected cannabis grow house was discovered by gardaí.

Suspected cannabis plants with an estimated value of €288,000 were seized along with approximately €240,000 of processed cannabis.

All of the drugs seized is valued at approximately €528,000, pending analysis from Forensic Science Ireland.

A woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s were arrested at the scene. They are both currently being detained at Castlerea Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

