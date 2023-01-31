Carlow and Ukrainian musicians unite for charity concert

UKRAINIAN and Carlow musicians and singers are set to come together for a special concert in aid of good causes on Saturday 25 February. ***A song for Ukraine*** will take place in St Mary’s Church, Carlow at 7.30pm.

The night will feature an eclectic mix of choir singing, traditional, folk and classical music along with a dance performance by the Aedeen O’Hagan Ballet School. Carlow Voices and groups from Carlow College of Music have been lined up to play, along with their Ukrainian peers, including tunes on the bandura, a traditional Ukrainian instrument.

Proceeds from the show will go to St Clare’s Food Kitchen and to those in need in Ukraine.

The event is organised by opera singer Kathleen Nic Dhiarmada, who is from Highfield in Carlow town, and Yuliia Bereziuk, who is living in Cobden Hall.

“I think it’s going to be a great night out,” said Kathleen, who hopes a musical community could emerge from the event.

Yuliia, who is from Vinnytsia in central Ukraine, has great contacts and knowledge of the Ukrainian community in Carlow and has been instrumental in getting them to play. She said the concert was filling a gap that had been missing for musicians, and her fellow countrymen and women were delighted to take part.

“Musicians miss it; they need somewhere to play,” she said.

Kathleen, who is part of a young artist programme for the Irish National Opera, was prompted to do something after seeing the cramped conditions at Tougher’s on the outskirts of Carlow town, which accommodates a large group of Ukrainians.

“It’s such a tough time at the moment. As someone who has the privilege of living in Carlow a long time and having resources, I just wanted to do something to help,” she said.

Kathleen was put in contact with Yuliia through Isabel Brooker at St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen. A fluent English speaker, Yuliia was involved in organising the Ukraine Culture Market at The Exchange in Potato Market, Carlow last November.

Yuliia, who holds a PhD in economics and was a business manager prior to the invasion, was delighted to get involved and spoke about the feeling of guilt that she and other Ukrainians have because they are safe in Ireland.

“You think you are not doing enough. You just want to do something. I was so happy to meet Kathleen,” she said.

Yuliia came to Carlow last April with her mother and three children. She recounted having to pack her life into one bag, leave her home and job and start from scratch. She wanted to stress that Ukrainians are sincerely grateful to Irish people for their generosity.

The bill for the concert also features Kseniya Rusnak, Steve Soul, Kateryna Domashovets, Sofiia Koreiba, Yaroslav Lutsenko and Sophia Koreyba.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite.ie. A GoFundMe page – ‘raise funds for Ukraine and Graiguecullen Kitchen’ – has also been set up for those who wish to support the worthy causes.