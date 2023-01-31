Carlow students take part in online safety programme

Three students from St Mary’s Academy CBS and Presentation College Carlow are among more than 140 students from across Ireland who are taking part in the Webwise Safer Internet Day (SID) Ambassador Training Programme.

Alan Bohanna (St Mary’s Academy CBS), Oskar Dluzniewski (St. Mary’s Academy CBS) and Dylan Byrne (Presentation College Carlow) attended the peer-led programme which equips students with the knowledge and skills to lead their own online safety awareness raising campaign in their schools and local communities.

At a training day in Dublin, the students received training and support from the Webwise Youth Advisory Panel. The theme for Safer Internet Day 2023, which takes place on Tuesday 7 February is “promoting respectful, inclusive online communication”, and aims to empower young people to build positive and inclusive online communities.

The Webwise Safer Internet Day Ambassador Training Programme gives students the opportunity to take a leading role in promoting a safer, better internet and tackle issues that are important to them including online bullying, wellbeing and privacy online.

For more information and free resources, visit the Webwise Safer Internet Day Hub at webwise.ie/saferinternetday.