Charming bungalow on offer in Carlow town

Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Kehoe Auctioneers are offering to 13 Lacken Rise, Tullow Rd. Carlow. It is a charming detached bungalow standing on a mature, landscaped and private site in Carlow town. An appealing family home in a fantastic location with access to all amenities, shopping, schools etc. Extensive accommodation (125 sq.m) with lots of space and light, three bedrooms, two with an en-suite, large kitchen, utility room and sitting room. Garage to the side which could be converted in to a fourth bedroom. This is a gem of a property which will attract a lot of interest. Contact Kehoe Auctioneers today to arrange a viewing 0599131678/[email protected] Asking price: €340,000. More information here

 

