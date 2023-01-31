Compulsory purchase orders used on nine derelict properties

A property in John Sweeney Park, Carlow (before and after) compulsorily acquired by Carlow County Council

By Suzanne Pender

IT IS unacceptable to have properties lying idle when the supports for houseowners are there, a local councillor insisted.

Cllr Fergal Browne revealed this week that since 2019 to the end of last year, nine properties and one site in Carlow town have been compulsorily acquired by Carlow County Council.

Seven of the properties are now refurbished and occupied, while two properties are to be refurbished, with the ‘part VIII’ process expected to begin shortly. The locations of the properties include Bourlum Wood, The Laurels, John Sweeney Park, Pacelli Avenue and St Killian’s Crescent.

“I welcome the number of CPOs in recent times; the message needs to get out there to houseowners to engaged with the local authority,” said cllr Browne.

“It is unacceptable to have properties lying empty when there is plenty of support out there,” he added. Cllr Browne suggested a “zero tolerance” when it comes to derelict properties.