Family of Carlow elderly woman left waiting hours for x-ray speak out

A CARLOW woman said her heart was torn to pieces as her vulnerable mother waited over three hours in pain for an x-ray at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. The 90-year-old was distressed after three-and-a-half hours without getting an x-ray that should have taken five minutes, according to her daughter.

The issue was raised in the Dáil recently by deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, who called for an expanded x-ray service in Carlow.

The local woman, who did not wish to be named, described her emotions seeing her distressed mother: “It makes me feel so angry, so upset. Like, she said to me ‘don’t get upset’. You’re there and you are not going to cry in front of her, but you want to.”

The daughter did not wish to blame St Luke’s Hospital, but believed discretion should have been made for a 90-year-old woman who simply needed an x-ray.

The woman and her daughter had gone to St Luke’s together with a form for an x-ray from the woman’s GP over an unexplained pain to her shoulder. The GP had said it would take two to three weeks for the x-ray to be carried out in St Dympna’s, so the recommendation was to have it done at A&E in Kilkenny.

The woman was triaged about an hour-and-a-half after she arrived, but never saw a doctor. The elderly woman was given Paracetamol for her pain, but could not take it as she has trouble swallowing. She became increasingly distressed and decided to leave.

“My Mum is a very strong woman normally, but with where she is now, she can get upset quite easily,” said the daughter.

After St Luke’s, the daughter got on the phone and hounded for an appointment at St Dympna’s a week later. However, the results were inconclusive and the woman will now be going for an MRI.

“There should be an extra service in Carlow for the size of the town. Everyone is being sent down the road to Kilkenny,” said the woman’s frustrated daughter.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor made a direct request to tánaiste Micheál Martin to expand the Carlow service. The tánaiste said he would ask the health minister if the service could be increased.

***The Nationalist*** contacted St Luke’s Hospital for a comment. In response, St Luke’s said it could not comment on individual cases, but a serious complaint about the care received made by a patient or family would be investigated by the hospital, which has a ‘robust complaints procedure’.

In relation to the x-ray department, the statement said: ‘Generally, the waiting times for x-ray at St Luke’s x-ray department are very short, unless there are a number of emergency trauma cases being treated at the same time.

‘The Carlow x-ray service is currently operational four days a week and is run under the governance of the x-ray department at St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny. There is one senior radiographer who provides the service. This service is for routine/non-trauma x-rays only, as nearly all trauma cases, including patients with falls and so forth, must also be reviewed by the ED consultant team located at St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny to ensure that all further treatment is provided and assessment for other associated injuries/underlying medical conditions are also evaluated.

‘All patients with new trauma injuries must attend the ED in Kilkenny (and/or the onsite minor injuries unit) and have their x-rays and follow-up clinical treatment plan from the ED team/consultant specialty. The x-rays in Carlow are promptly reported on by the consultants at St Luke’s General Hospital using telelink reporting on the NIMIS (electronic reporting link).’