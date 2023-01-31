Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin to stand down at next election

Anne Lucey

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin is not contesting the next general election, he has confirmed.

In a letter to members and councillors in Co Kerry on Monday night, Mr Griffin said after much consideration with his family he will not be seeking a nomination to stand in the next general election.

“The reason for this is a straightforward one. I have two young sons and I want to be around them more for the remaining years of their childhood,” he wrote.

“Politics demands absolute commitment and is an extremely time and attention consuming profession,” he said.

“It is also a job that takes you away from home and loved ones for long periods of time on a regular basis. And when you are at home, your mind is often preoccupied with any number of issues and challenges,” he writes.

He acknowledged Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for his confidence in him in appointing him as junior minister for tourism and sport in 2017 and his subsequent appointment as deputy chief whip.

First elected to the Dáil in 2011, after under three years in the county council, speculation has surrounded his intentions, particularly since he was overlooked for the position of Chief Whip in the Cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Griffin’s announcement comes amid a potential electoral crisis for Mr Varadkar, with up to nine Fine Gael TDs now expected to stand down ahead of the next general election.

Cork East TD David Stanton is also now “certain” not to run, according to the Irish Examiner, while Fine Gael has already lost former education minister Joe McHugh who, last year, announced that he would not be standing for re-election.

It is expected that other members will also announce that they will not be running again, however, some are awaiting the constituency boundary redraws which are due to be published over the summer.

While some, including Bernard Durkan, Michael Creed, Fergus O’Dowd and Charlie Flanagan, are viewed as having served a full career in politics, party members have sounded alarm that others who are considered as being the “middle generation” in the Dáil are also questioning their futures.