Gardaí identify robber by distinctive shoe prints found after shop raid, court hears

Eimear Dodd

A man who used a hatchet during a robbery was identified by gardaí due to his distinctive runners, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court has heard.

Leon Thompson (21), of Glenfield Drive, Ronanstown, Dublin 22, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery at Londis, Fonthill Retail Park, Clondalkin on February 16th, 2019.

Imposing sentence on Tuesday, Judge Orla Crowe said Thompson had effectively identified himself to gardaí during interview as he “made some boast about having this type of runners”.

Judge Crowe noted that Thompson was a juvenile at the time of this offence and handed him a three-year prison sentence, adding that she would have imposed a headline sentence of six years for an adult.

Detective Garda Ronan O’Connell told Diana Stuart BL, prosecuting, that Thompson entered the shop at 8.20pm, carrying a hatchet. There were two male employees in the shop at this time.

Thompson pushed one of the employees behind the counter. When the second employee went to help his colleague, Thompson pointed the hatchet at him and told him not to do anything.

Thompson took money from one till then smashed a second till, after staff told him that they could not open it. He stole a total of €400, which was never recovered.

Thompson threatened the staff, then fell over a display of KitKat chocolate bars while leaving the shop. One of the staff members followed Thompson, in the direction of Glenfield Estate. The staff member stopped their pursuit when they saw Thompson meet with another man.

Shoe prints

A set of distinctive shoe prints were taken by gardaí at the scene, which were later found to match prints taken in relation to another investigation.

Thompson was not co-operative when interviewed by gardaí, but admitted to buying these shoes. The defendant said he had “scant memory” of what had occurred in the weeks and months around this incident.

Thompson is currently serving a sentence in relation to an attempted robbery and hijacking, which occurred after this incident.

Det Thompson agreed with Carol Doherty BL, defending, that it is the first time her client has been in custody. The investigating garda also accepted that Thompson’s guilty plea was valuable and he had shown genuine remorse.

Ms Doherty said her client was a juvenile at the time of this offence and has a serious issue with drugs, but has engaged with Merchants Quay Ireland.

Her client is a talented boxer, who has joined the boxing club while in custody. Thompson is in a stable relationship and has a young child.

Ms Doherty said her client is apologetic and asked the court to give him “some light at the end of the tunnel”.

Judge Crowe said the aggravating factors in this case include the use of the hatchet and the impact of the robbery on the staff working in the shop. She noted that Thompson had no previous convictions at the time of this offence and effectively identified himself to gardaí.