Lidl set to build new supermarket in Carlow

LIDL has received the green light to redevelop its site on the Tullow Road, with a new supermarket being constructed.

Lidl had lodged an application for planning permission with Carlow County Council to demolish the current premises and build a new discount foodstore, expanding the retail area by roughly a third. The new supermarket would be a part-single/part two-storey building with a retails sales area of 1,650sqm.

The retail giant also wishes to redevelop the existing site layout and car parking, while the pedestrian entrance will also be relocated.

Neighbours adjoining the property voiced their concerns and objections relating to traffic, deliveries, noise, lighting and waste.

In a submission to the council, one resident wrote: ‘We are concerned with the impact of delivery goods traffic at the loading bay will be much closer to our property. Only this morning at 3.30am, there was a delivery to the premises.’

Another local had concerns about increased traffic and public safety, citing how a family member had been involved in a road traffic collision at the site, where a car exiting the supermarket hit her vehicle.

Granting planning permission, Carlow County Council ordered that deliveries should not be allowed before 8am on Monday to Saturday, before 9am on Sunday, and not after 10pm on any day.

There is now a four-week window for an appeal to be lodged to An Bord Pleanála.