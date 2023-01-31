Man arrested over murder of Natalie McNally

Tuesday, January 31, 2023

By Rebecca Black, PA

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Natalie McNally in Co Armagh last month.

The 32-year-old was arrested in the Lisburn area on Tuesday.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said the man was previously arrested on December 19th.

Natalie McNally vigil
A vigil in Natalie McNally’s memory was held at Lurgan Park in Lurgan, Co Armagh, at the weekend (PA)

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

Ms McNally (32), who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed in her home in Lurgan on December 18th.

More than 1,000 people gathered at a rally in her memory at Lurgan Park on Saturday.

