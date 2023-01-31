Old credit union building in Tullow up for sale

Tuesday, January 31, 2023

The former building of Tullow Credit Union is being put on the market by Sherry Fitzgerald provides an opportunity to acquire a redevelopment site and commercial building within a minutes’ walk of every town amenity.  The building proper suits a host of alternative uses subject to securing relevant planning permission.  Its elevated site boasts further potential.

All mains services are connected, the structure can be described as being in reasonably good condition requiring a little more than superficial upgrading. BER: E2. Price €385,000.

More information here.

 

