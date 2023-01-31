Prices exceeded all expectations at bullock show and sale in Baltinglass

By Suzanne Pender

THE 48th annual bullock show and sale was held last Wednesday in Baltinglass Mart. There was a nice yard of good quality Continental and Belgian Blue Cattle on show.

One of the best sales on record with prices exceeding all expectations, there was a brisk trade for all classes and a 100% clearance of all top-quality beef and store cattle.

There was a big attendance of buyers and a good demand for all classes and types of animals. Some very exceptional prices were paid, especially for the prize-winners, and particularly noticeable was the demand from farmers for smaller Continental-type animals.

Bidding was brisk, both at ringside and online. There was a lot of quality of animals on show, which led to some very good prices being paid. One example of the demand for smaller Continental-type animals were two Charolais bullocks weighing 455kg, which made €1,490.

Kiltegan farmer Paddy Goggin won the Kinsella Cup for the champion of the show and sale with a Charolais bullock weighing 930kg, which made €2,940.

The Reserve Champion was won by Dermot O’Sullivan, Ardoyne, with his Limousin bullock weighing 655kg and making €2,220.

The champion group of the show went to Austin Woodroofe, Knockananna, Arklow for three Limousin bullocks weighing 615kg and making €1,920.

Mart manager John Fitzpatrick and mart owner Joseph Kinsella both said they were very satisfied with the marvellous trade and with another very successful show and sale.

Baltinglass Mart has been trading since 1974 and during this time it has served the local farming community with weekly cattle and sheep sales.

“The loyalty to Baltinglass Mart over the last 49 years has been exceptional and very much appreciated. Farmers have produced top-quality animals down through the years and will continue this tradition long into the future,” said Joseph.

“The farming families are an integral part of every community and the local support for each business is essential to keep our town vibrant and growing into the future.

“The Kinsella family are grateful to all the farmers and buyers who support the mart on an ongoing basis. We look forward to serving the farming community for many more years to come,” said Joseph.

Tomorrow, Wednesday 1 February, Baltinglass Mart looks forward to another good day with part two – heifers and cows show and sale at 11.30am.

Baltinglass Mart would also like to offer a huge thank you to all their very generous sponsors on the day.