Table quiz will raise funds for Bunclody drama group

Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Bunclody Killmyshall Drama Group cast l-r back Fergal Kelly, Pádraig DArcy, and director Kieran Tyrell. Front Margaret Farrell. Missing from photo Garrett Murphy

BUNCLODY Kilmyshall Drama Group will host its annual fundraising table quiz at 8pm on Friday 3 February in Redmond’s Lounge in Bunclody. Quizmaster for the night will be Tommy Murphy.

Tommy’s quizzes are famous in the area for variety and ingenuity, with picture, audio and cryptic rounds as well as the usual sport and general knowledge. And there’s certainly a wealth of sporting action, current affairs and world events from the last three years to make for a great night. The cost is €40 for a table. Finger food will be served and plenty of raffle prizes will be up for grabs.

The annual table quiz always heralds the first performances of the drama group’s play for the amateur festival circuit and this year is no different. The quiz is a fundraiser to help get the group’s production of ***The night alive*** by Conor McPherson on the road. Award-winning director Kieran Tyrell is hard at work with the cast and crew on what is shaping up to be a magical production.

The group will compete in eight festivals at the following locations: Carnew, Gorey, Wexford,  New Ross, Kildare, Roscommon, Claregalway and Newry. Having placed second in the RTÉ All Ireland Drama finals last May, the group is excited to perform on the amateur circuit again.

The cast of the play are Fergal Kelly, Billy Canning, Margaret Farrell, Pádraig D’Arcy and Garrett Murphy. Details of local performances will be released soon. In the meantime, members of Bunclody-Kilmyshall Drama Group encourage all of their supporters and local quiz buffs to join them on Friday 3 February for the resumption of their annual table quiz.

Bunclody Kilmyshall Drama Group committee members l-r Barbara McCombe, Marian McDonald, Gerry Kinsella and chairman Rory Kinsella assisting in preparations for the production

