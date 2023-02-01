Friday’s Late Late Show to host Ireland’s Eurovision hopefuls

Kenneth Fox

Ireland’s bid for glory at Eurovision 2023 will take centre stage this Friday night in a very special Late Late Show Eurosong Special.

Six hopefuls will battle it out to represent Ireland in Liverpool this May at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.

Viewers at home will have the opportunity to cast their vote for their favourite song and help to decide who will represent Ireland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The winner of Friday night’s Eurosong will then perform at the Eurovision Song Contest, in front of an audience of 160 million people around the world.

The winner will be chosen by the combined votes awarded by, the Public Vote, an International Jury and a National Jury.

The six Eurosong competing acts are Adgy (Too Good for your Love), Connolly (Midnight Summer Night), Wild Youth (We are One), Leila Jane (Wild), K Muni & ND, Kofi Appiah and Nevlonne Dampare (Down in the Rain) and Public Image Limited (Hawaii) who are all hoping to impress viewers and jurors alike with their offerings and make it onto the stage in Liverpool.

The six songs were selected from hundreds of entries received by RTÉ.

Host of The Late Late Show Eurosong Special, Ryan Tubridy said: “This Friday is going to have a big, bright and sparkly line up of acts. Big stars, big numbers and big expectations because this could well be Ireland’s chance to reclaim their title as Eurovision winners. So, I would say get ready to party and join us for what should be quite the extravaganza.”

Last Autumn RTÉ issued a callout on The Late Late Show for artists and songwriters with the talent and ambition to compete and succeed in this highly competitive environment. The final six songs will be performed live on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Friday evening.

Eurovision stalwart, commentator Marty Whelan will capture all the backstage action throughout the show as our Green Room correspondent, and Ryan will be joined in studio by an expert Eurovision panel.

The chosen winner on Friday night will go on to represent Ireland at the competition in Liverpool in May.

Liverpool will host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine, and the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will take place in the Liverpool Arena next to the River Mersey on Saturday, May 13th, with Semi-Finals on Tuesday 9th and Thursday 11th. Ireland will compete in the first half of the first semi-final in Liverpool on May 9th.