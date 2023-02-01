Hybrid car sales fall despite 9.4% rise in new car market in January

Toyota remains the best-selling new car brand with 4,446 registrations, followed by Hyundai with 3,706 and Volkswagen with 2,538. Skoda is in fourth place with 2,064 ahead of Kia with 1,681. The Hyundai Tucson is the most popular new car on the market with 1,737 registrations, ahead of the Toyota Yaris Cross with 1,043.