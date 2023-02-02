Free EV charging points on the way for sports clubs

By Suzanne Pender

SPORTS clubs in Co Carlow are encouraged to avail of a new government scheme which would see them get a major upgrade with the installation of electric vehicle charging points.

The Shared Island Fund will provide €15 million for the roll-out of publicly accessible, fast-charging stations for sports clubs and communities across the island of Ireland.

“This is a great initiative that will help plug Carlow into the future of electric vehicles and progress the transition away from our reliance on fossil fuels,” said minister Malcolm Noonan.

“Local sports clubs are already at the heart of the community, so it will be enormously helpful for people to be able to charge their vehicles while they are out training, collecting their kids, or supporting their local team.

“This scheme will start to address the need for community charging hubs and make electric vehicles an option for many people who wouldn’t have considered them viable in the past. I’m encouraging all our local clubs to apply.”

The EV charging scheme will allow sports clubs to apply to install a fast electric vehicle charge point at their grounds, which can be used by club members and the wider community.

The initiative is in partnership with Sports Ireland and Sports Governing Bodies across the island and administered by Pobal.

More information on the scheme and application details can be found on Pobal’s website, pobal.ie.