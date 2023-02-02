By Suzanne Pender

IT’S BEEN five years and now it’s finally back! Have you got what it takes to be the next Carlow Rose? The search for the 2023 Carlow Rose of Tralee was officially launched this week at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel.

“We at the Carlow Rose Centre are inviting all interested girls between 18 and 29 years to reach out and put themselves forward to enter this year’s Carlow Rose selection,” said Lyn Moloney, Carlow Rose co-ordinator.

The grand Carlow Rose selection night will place in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel on Saturday 1 April, with the winner then setting off for Tralee this August to be part of the international event.

This year, the Rose of Tralee International Festival is hoping to participate more with local communities.

“The festival is rolling out a programme to engage with communities across Carlow over the next three years, to build a structure of multiple local events in communities across the county,” explained Lyn.

“Our focus will be to work with those communities to hold rose selections, and through that process to support community fundraising in each of those areas.

“As a new development, we inviting GAA, camogie clubs, societies and local communities to partner the Carlow Rose centre and participate in local events and in return the Carlow Rose centre will make a generous contribution to the local community or organisations involved,” added Lyn.

“This year, we hope to hold at least two local community events along with our grand Carlow Rose selection, which takes place in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel on Saturday 1 April.

“We are delighted to have the wonderful Woodford Dolmen Hotel as our hospitality sponsor and are very grateful to Colin Duggan and his staff for their continued support,” said Lyn.

Current Carlow Rose Shauna Ray Lacey has the unique distinction of holding the title for the last five years – our longest-ever Carlow Rose!

“The most amazing experience. Loved having my family with me celebrating,” said Shauna. “I was very honoured and proud representing Carlow … what an achievement to always have. I was so delighted I applied … made wonderful memories and truly beautiful friends.”

The entry requirements make it easier to become a Rose of Tralee, while supporting the all-inclusive and diverse nature of the festival.

For further details, contact Lyn on 083 4631611 or visit the Carlow Rose on any of their social media platforms.

Applications for entry to the 2023 Rose of Tralee are now officially open. Visit www.therosetralee.ie for details.

ENTRY CRITERIA

1) 18 years of age by 1 January and under 30 on or prior to 1 September 2023

2) Single/married or anyone identifying as female

3) Be an Irish citizen or of Irish origin by virtue of having one ancestor born in Ireland

4) Never to have previously represented any centre as a rose in the regional festival or International Rose of Tralee selection. Be available for rose selection events and, if selected, be available for international festival events

5) A sponsorship fee of €250 is required for entrants based in Ireland.