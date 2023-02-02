Just one litter bin services the entire perimeter of SETU

JUST one bin services the entire perimeter of SETU Carlow despite the thousands of students and staff who attended the university daily.

Cllr Fergal Browne pointed out that there is just one bin around the university’s campus, which serves thousands of students and employees.

“One bin is completely inadequate,” said cllr Browne, who urged the local authority to work with SETU to increase the number of bins around the campus.

Cllr Fintan Phelan agreed, adding that the route was also used by a large number of walkers.

Cllr John Cassin also suggested working with the university on the matter, along with the students’ union.

Town engineer Barry Knowles agreed to contact SETU in relation to litter and perhaps get environmental officer Shane Casey to talk to students in relation to dropping litter, so it’s not just about adding bins but also educating on the issue of litter.

Mr Knowles confirmed that additional bins would have additional operational costs for the council, along with the cost of the bin.

“We will talk to SETU in relation to litter and sort something out,” he assured.

However, cllr Fergal Browne wasn’t as conciliatory.

“It’s a disgrace, 20 years after the start of Green Schools … if you have a pizza box at two o’clock in the morning, you put it in the bin … it’s appalling that people are doing this still,” he remarked.

On a positive note, cllr Ken Murnane declared that the new pizza box bins at Potato Market were “definitely working”, having checked them out a number of times.

“The pot-belly bins are also great, too,” he added.