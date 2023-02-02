Live: Two men killed in Mayo crash; Omagh bombing public inquiry

<iframe onload=”if (this.src.indexOf(‘#!referrer=’) === -1) this.src += ‘#!referrer=’+encodeURIComponent(location.href)+’&realReferrer=’+encodeURIComponent(document.referrer)” src=”https://breakingnews.bbvms.com/p/default/c/5315529.html?inheritDimensions=true&placementOption=default” width=”720″ height=”405″ frameborder=”0″ webkitallowfullscreen mozallowFullscreen oallowFullscreen msallowFullscreen allowfullscreen allow=”autoplay; fullscreen”></iframe>

Two men killed in Mayo crash

Two young men have been killed in a road traffic collision in Co Mayo involving a car and an articulated truck on the N60 at Facefield.

Gardaí attended the scene of the crash on the Balla to Claremorris road shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

The two occupants of the car, two men aged in their 20s, were both pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the truck (30s) was taken to Mayo University Hospital as a precaution.

The bodies of the two deceased men have been taken to the hospital’s mortuary where post-mortem examinations will take place in due course.

Gardaí confirmed the road remains closed to allow for a forensic examination of the scene to take place, with local diversions in place.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, particularly those with video (including dashcam) footage, are being asked to contact Castlebar Garda station on 094-903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

Omagh bombing public inquiry

A decision on whether to order a public inquiry into the 1998 Omagh bombing is expected to be announced later by the British government.

Relatives of victims of the atrocity have been advised that Britain’s Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is set to make a statement in the UK’s House of Commons.

A Northern Ireland Office spokesperson said: “The government intends to make an announcement imminently.”

The Government has been accused of “running away from their responsibilities” in relation to the Omagh bomb by the father of a victim.

The criticism comes as the British government is expected to announce a decision on whether to hold an inquiry into the dissident republican blast which hit the Co Tyrone town on August 15th, 1998.

The attack killed 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, and injured hundreds of others.

In 2021, a Belfast High Court judge recommended that the British government carry out an investigation into alleged security failings in the lead up to the attack, and that a similar probe should be established by the Irish Government.

Minister for Justice Simon Harris said they would await the UK’s announcement before responding but said it is those who carried out the attack who “carry responsibility for the brutal act”.

Man (32) charged with the murder of Natalie McNally

A 32-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Natalie McNally in Co Armagh in December, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

The man was re-arrested on January 31st in the Lisburn area after being previously arrested on December 19th.

He is scheduled to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Ms McNally (32), who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed in her home in Lurgan on December 18th.

More than 1,000 people gathered at a rally in her memory at Lurgan Park on Saturday.

The rally was organised by the National Women’s Council (NWC) and was attended by Natalie’s parents Noel and Bernie and her brothers Brendan, Niall and Declan.

A number of politicians were in attendance, including Sinn Féin’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill.

Over one third of ED visits avoidable, study finds

One in three (34 per cent) patients presented to emergency departments on average twice in the last 12 months for non-life-threatening illnesses despite alternative urgent care options being available, a study has found.

New research carried out in recent weeks amid the Emergency Department (ED) surge in acute hospitals reveals that Irish people attended their local hospital ED at least once in the past year for minor illnesses or injuries.

These could have been treated quickly and appropriately by their GP, pharmacists or local urgent care clinic, according to Laya Healthcare.

Over six in 10 (61 per cent) of those who presented to ED with injuries and illnesses they describe as “minor and non-life threatening” attended during daytime hours (10am-10pm, Monday – Friday) “at which time options such as the Laya Health and Wellbeing clinics are open in Dublin, Galway and Limerick”.

Leap cards to be accepted by Aircoach

Aircoach users will now have the option of paying with Leap card, as the company announced the cards will be accepted on all routes.

Aircoach’s current routes include Dublin, Cork, Galway, Belfast and Derry.

The company said it will be accepting Leap cards to make journeys easier to plan for customers.

“We were the first Irish coach and bus operator to accept contactless payments on board our vehicles in 2018, and we’re constantly looking to improve the customer experience,” said Dervla McKay, Aircoach managing director.