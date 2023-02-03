Book fair in Carlow College on Wednesday

Friday, February 03, 2023

The Carlow College Book Fair in 2020. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

CARLOW booklovers are in for a great day out as Carlow College hosts its book fair this Wednesday. The ground floor of the historic college building will be taken over by books.

Professional booksellers from around Leinster will be attendance, while Carlow College will also be selling surplus stock at bargain prices with prices starting €2 per book or three or €5. There will be a whole host of fiction and non-fiction books up for sale.

“The canny customer will get great value,” said Dr Thomas McGrath of Carlow College. “It will be impossible to leave without acquiring something you want. It’s proved to be a mighty occasion in the past, with a lot of people coming in from the town and around Carlow and Kilkenny. We have huge number of books selling cheaply in the main foyers and broad corridors and in some rooms.”

The book fair is returning for the first time since the Covid pandemic brought it to a halt.

There’s traditionally a great atmosphere at the book fair; there’s nothing like unearthing a gem of a book.

The canteen at Carlow College will be open for teas and coffees and other refreshments as well. The book fair will run between 10am-5pm.

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Over 200 Carlow businesses receive energy supports

Friday, 03/02/23 - 9:55pm

Carlow students encouraged to enter EU youth competition

Friday, 03/02/23 - 9:38pm

Carlow students in the frame at national art competition

Friday, 03/02/23 - 9:33pm

Similar Articles

Spots still available for popular Carlow run

Monday, 16/01/23 - 4:09pm

Carlow history lecture takes a look at collusion during Penal times

Sunday, 15/01/23 - 2:45pm

Shop Carlow campaign kicks off

Monday, 28/11/22 - 9:03pm