Book fair in Carlow College on Wednesday

CARLOW booklovers are in for a great day out as Carlow College hosts its book fair this Wednesday. The ground floor of the historic college building will be taken over by books.

Professional booksellers from around Leinster will be attendance, while Carlow College will also be selling surplus stock at bargain prices with prices starting €2 per book or three or €5. There will be a whole host of fiction and non-fiction books up for sale.

“The canny customer will get great value,” said Dr Thomas McGrath of Carlow College. “It will be impossible to leave without acquiring something you want. It’s proved to be a mighty occasion in the past, with a lot of people coming in from the town and around Carlow and Kilkenny. We have huge number of books selling cheaply in the main foyers and broad corridors and in some rooms.”

The book fair is returning for the first time since the Covid pandemic brought it to a halt.

There’s traditionally a great atmosphere at the book fair; there’s nothing like unearthing a gem of a book.

The canteen at Carlow College will be open for teas and coffees and other refreshments as well. The book fair will run between 10am-5pm.