Carlow students encouraged to enter EU youth competition

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola have launched the final phase of a major youth competition celebrating 50 years of Ireland’s membership in the EU.

Students from Third Level Institutions are being invited to enter the competition on the subject of the EU’s core values – human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, rule of law, human rights.

The winner will be awarded €2,000 and entries can be in the form of a podcast, newspaper column / opinion piece, speech, or a poster.

Marking the launch, the Taoiseach said: “I am delighted to launch the MyEU50 Youth Competition for students in third level institutions. The founding values of the European Union included respect for personal dignity; freedom; democracy; equality; the rule of law and human rights.

“As we mark 50 years of Ireland’s membership of the EU through the Government’s EU50 programme and as we face the challenges ahead, we need to draw strength and guidance from those values.

“Through the MyEU50 competition, students will be given the unique opportunity to reflect on the enormous progress made by the EU over the past 50 years, and explore how Ireland can best contribute to the Union over the next 50 years.”

The President of the European Parliament said: “The MyEU50 competition is a wonderful initiative. Ireland’s 50-year membership of the European Union is a success story. It is important that young people from across Ireland be aware of the benefits of EU membership, so that they can avail of the opportunities and rights that the EU brings. Our union is a union of values of freedom, democracy, equality and the rule of law.”

More information about the competition here

please visit MyEU50: Ireland EU50 Youth Competition (europeanmovement.ie)