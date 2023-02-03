Carlow students in the frame at national art competition

CARLOW students who entered a prestigious national art competition were recently presented with their county awards.

Representing second-class in Borris National School, Aoibhin Coady received a Junior County winner’s plaque for the whole-class entry in the Someone Like Me art competition, while Erin Walker from fifth class in Ballon NS was presented with a Senior County winner’s plaque for her entry.

The presentations were made at the first in-person national final ceremony to take place for two years, which saw representatives from 50 primary schools across the country gather at Dublin City Hall. The event was also livestreamed on the Someone Like Me website so classmates, family members and friends could join in remotely.

The competition, which is supported by the National Disability Authority, attracted over 2,700 entries from primary school pupils and their teachers right across Ireland – almost 1,000 more than last year – bringing the total number of children who have taken part over the last seven years to almost 15,000.

The prestigious competition, which is now in its seventh year, is a national celebration of the things that unite children of all abilities, helping to nurture more positive attitudes towards people with disabilities.