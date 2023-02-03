Daniel O’Donnell left heartbroken after sudden death of sister Kathleen

Daniel O’Donnell has been left heartbroken following the sudden death of his sister Kathleen.

Mrs Doogan, née O’Donnell passed away at her home in Kincasslagh earlier on Friday.

She is survived by her husband John, sons, John Francis and Daniel, daughters Tricia and Fiona.

Mrs Doogan was the sister of Margo, Jamesie, Daniel and John Bosco O’Donnell.

She was a well-known figure and previously ran the Viking House Hotel in Kincasslagh with her husband John after it was purchased by her entertainer brother.

Daniel was particularly close to Kathleen, according to friends of the family. “Daniel is heartbroken. Himself and Kathleen were close in age and got on very well.

“Kathleen wasn’t ill at all, and she passed away suddenly at her home,” said a source.

Mrs Doogan’s remains will repose at her home in Kincasslagh on Saturday from 12pm with Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Mary’s Church Kincasslagh with interment in Belcruit Cemetery.