Death notice and funeral arrangements

Margaret Murphy (née O’Neill) Lacken, Old Leighlin, Co Carlow died (unexpectedly) and (peacefully)at home. Beloved wife of the late Willie and loving mother of daughters Sarah, Lizzy, Cathy, sons Richard and William and their partners Fiona, Marie, Pat, Tadhg and Frank.

Dear sister to Carmel, Ann, Mary, Joan, Gerry, Joe, Pat, Mick and Gary. Margaret will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her nine grandchildren Peadar, Amelie, Willow, James, Matilda, Isabelle, Daniel, Hannah and Thomas, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and wonderful neighbours and friends.

Margaret’s remains will be reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow from 3pm to 8.pm on Sunday 5 February. Margaret’s Funeral Mass will take place on Monday morning in St Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.