Live: Anti-asylum activist appears in court; Crokes appeal replay decision

Anti-asylum activist in court

An anti-refugee activist has been barred from social media and ordered to stay away from asylum centres after gardaí charged him with “incitement to hatred”.

The Garda Special Detective Unit (SDU) arrested Graham Carey (39), of Dunsink Drive, Finglas, Dublin, on Wednesday.

He was held at Shankill Garda station under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act and he was charged on Thursday night.

According to the charge, it is alleged that on January 30th, at a place unknown within the State, he distributed, showed, or played a recording of visual images or sounds to stir up hatred.

Anthony Stokes remanded on bail

Former Republic of Ireland and Celtic striker Anthony Stokes has been remanded on bail on drugs and dangerous driving charges pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardaí arrested the 34-year-old on January 6th following alleged driving incidents in Dublin and brought him to Crumlin Garda station.

Officers initially charged the ex-Premier league player with six offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act and Road Traffic Act and granted him station bail to appear at Dublin District Court on Friday.

Mr Stokes, of Wyckham Point, Dundrum, Dublin, is accused of unlawful possession of cocaine and having it for the purpose of sale or supply.

Kilmacud Crokes appeal replay decesion

Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes has appealed the decision to replay the All-Ireland Senior Club Football final, as ordered by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC).

Crokes beat Derry’s Glen 1-11 to 1-9 in the decider on January 22nd, however, Glen later contested the result after it emerged the Stillorgan club had more than 15 players on the field during the closing moments of the game.

Following a hearing on Monday evening, the CCCC confirmed on Tuesday morning that it was agreed the rules had been breached and the game would be replayed.

However, Crokes have now lodged an appeal, meaning the matter will now be passed to the GAA’s Central Appeals Committee (CAC) for a final decision.

Minister appeals to refugee accomodation

The Government has made an appeal for large buildings for asylum seekers to stay on floors with sleeping bags and mattresses, amid a shortage of accommodation for those seeking international protection in Ireland.

Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman wrote to fellow ministers asking them to find “sports centres… conference facilities, arts centres, student leisure centres [and] any other large buildings that are deemed safe” in order to house refugees.

However, the head of rural advocacy group Irish Rural Link, Seamus Boland has described Mr O’Gorman’s plea as “a sign of desperation”.

He added that questions needed to be answered by the Minister, such as for how long would the buildings be required, how many did he think were available, and how many did he think were suitable?