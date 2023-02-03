Megan is new president of women’s advocacy group

Megan Manning, president of Network Ireland Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

MEGAN Manning has been appointed president of Network Ireland Carlow, a voluntary organisation that supports the professional and personal development of women.

“I am delighted to be president of Network Ireland Carlow in 2023. I will do my very best to support and empower our members,” said Megan.

“This is a very special year with Network Ireland’s 40th anniversary. It’s going to be a year of celebration at a national and local level for Network Ireland,” she added.

Megan is an entrepreneur with over 12 years’ experience in sales, merchandising and leadership roles across the retail industry. She is the founder of Happy Beads Creative Programs and a jewellery designer.

Network Ireland is a group of women entrepreneurs, SME owners, professionals and leaders in indigenous and multinational organisations, including non-profits, charities, arts and the public sector. It provides a group where women can further their personal and professional development. AIB is the official partner of Network Ireland.

Females can get involved and join by emailing [email protected], or check out the Network Ireland website via the Carlow branch. A discount is available to AIB customers.

Network Ireland will host an event in AIB Carlow from 7pm to 9pm on Wednesday 22 February, with speakers covering topics such as presentation pointers on how to stand out and speak up and also securing your financial future.

The event is free to all Network Ireland members; €20 for non-members.