Over 200 Carlow businesses receive energy supports

Over 230 Carlow businesses received supports to cover electricity and gas costs over the winter period.

239 businesses were approved claims totalling €334,651 under the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme. There were 243 applications in total.

The scheme provides support to qualifying businesses in respect of energy costs relating to the period from 1 September 2022 to 28 February 2023.

Qualifying businesses can claim for 40% of the increases in their energy bills between the ‘claim period’, September 2022 to February 2023 and the ‘reference period’, the corresponding calendar month in the previous year. Payments are generally subject to a monthly cap of €10,000 per trade or profession. Businesses which are eligible for TBESS can register for the scheme via Revenue’s online service.