What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received seven planning applications between 27 January and 3 February.

Carlow: CWIRE Retail 6 Ltd T/a Chemist Warehouse wishes to apply for change of use from vacant to retail warehouse to allow for the sale of a range of bulky and non-bulky products, including pharmaceutical-related products, medical and disability aids, baby equipment, sports equipment and associated ancillary goods; internal and external modifications, including new signage at Unit 2, Four Lakes Retail Park, Dublin Road, Carlow.

Aidan Kelly wishes to demolish existing extension to rear of dwelling and permission to construct new single-storey with partial second-storey extension to rear of existing dwelling at 7 John Street, Carlow.

Fenagh: Liam and Patricia Nolan wish to revise previously-granted planning permission at Kilmaglin, Fenagh.

Hacketstown: Tom and Mary Rose Dunne wish to retain a change of use of two ground-floor retail units/commercial units for use as two apartments. Full planning permission is also sought to carry out alterations to the existing layout to accommodate private open space at Main Street, Hacketstown.

Kyleallue: Sadhb Reddy wishes to construct a new single-storey family dwelling with new garage at Kyleballhue, Carlow.

St Mullins: Scoil Moling wishes to erect a boundary fence and soft play area at Bahana, St Mullins.

Tullow: Maura Reade wishes to retain permission for alterations to existing single-storey garage at Riverview, Castledermot Road, Tullow.