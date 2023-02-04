Ace guitarist Timmy Gleeson had a natural talent for making friends

By Charlie Keegan

TIMMY Gleeson, Beechwood Park, Carlow, who passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family on Sunday 18 December, was well known on the Carlow music scene as a fine vocalist and talented guitar player. A native of 10 Larkfield, Rathnapish, Carlow, Timmy (76) had suffered a number of health issues in recent years, but his death followed a very brief illness.

He was son of the late Timmy and Mary (née Hinch) Gleeson, his dad being a native of Thurles, who came to work in the Carlow sugar factory – wife Mary was a native of Saggart, Co Dublin.

Timmy was educated by the Christian Brothers at primary level and then went on to the technical school. He was a talented school’s hurler and footballer and went on to play with Éire Óg at minor football level. Throughout his life, Timmy maintained a strong interest in the GAA, being particularly dedicated to the hurling fortunes of his dad’s native county of Tipperary.

He served his time as a technician in Carlow with the Department of Posts and Telegraphs, now Bord Telecom, taking advantage of an early retirement package at the age of 42. He subsequently took up a post teaching guitar in the Midlands Prison, Portlaoise for some 18 years. Teaching guitar was a labour of love for Timmy.

In the more recent past he provided the musical entertainment for patrons on bus tours at various locations around Leinster. Again, this was ‘work’ from which Timmy derived great satisfaction.

Timmy was founder of the Carlow-based Fashion Showband, being vocalist and guitarist with the band. He had a number of musical colleagues in the band down the years, the most permanent being Pat ‘Strat’ Gorman, who played saxophone.

During the ‘singing pubs’ era, Timmy often played solo in pubs and hotels, combining this musical aspect alongside his day job.

Timmy had a natural talent for making friends. He loved talking to and listening to people, and made lifelong friends easily. He was some man to tell a joke! He had a love of history and was very knowledgeable about current affairs.

In a homily during Timmy’s funeral Mass in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen on Tuesday 20 December, Fr John Dunphy said Timmy was one day working for the P&T in Church Street, Graiguecullen outside the Looney home, when he caught the eye of Anne Looney. As it transpired, Anne also had her eye on Timmy. Romance quickly surfaced and the couple married on 11 March 1972 in The Church of Holy Cross, Killeshin – St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen was under repair at the time. Timmy and Anne had a son, David, and celebrated their golden wedding anniversary last March during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fr John also spoke of the fact that Timmy was a chess and draughts champion, winning many trophies in the 1980s.

He also referenced the fact that the Gleesons had wonderful memories from holidaying in Turkey, where they own an apartment. They developed a great friendship with their Turkish neighbours, the Beneks; indeed, Timmy taught them English and they taught Timmy Turkish. Timmy and Anne also had friendships in the German cities of Frankfurt, Eschenau, Birkenfeld and Urspringen and spent many holidays there. Friends from these international friendships were following the funeral Mass on webcam.

Fr John told the congregation that Timmy had to deal with a number of health issues over the latter years of his life. He said Timmy dealt with these setbacks with great resilience and fortitude, with tremendous support from Anne and their son David.

Timmy’s family also extended special thanks to Dr Jonathan Jacob, Dr Eimear Halley and all the staff in the Tyndall Clinic in Graiguecullen for their friendship and care to Timmy during his illnesses.

Timmy reposed at home in Beechwood Park on Monday 19 December, concluding with prayers led by Fr Dunphy.

The readings, Prayers of the Faithful and bringing forward of the Offertory gifts were by family members.

There was a lovely rendition of Sting’s ***Fields of gold*** during Mass by Timmy’s 14-year-old granddaughter Lara, and Strat played ***The Cúilin*** on the saxophone.

The singing of hymns at Mass was by the Graiguecullen Men’s Choir.

The eulogy at the Mass was written by Anne and read by her sister Maura.

Following Mass, Timmy was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Dunphy reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

At the graveside there was the playing of Timmy’s version of the Neil Diamond hit song ***I am, I said***, which was recorded in the town’s Royal Hotel in 1996 by a Swedish visitor, who later sent Timmy a CD of the recording. Neil Diamond was a favourite singer of Timmy’s, along with Chris Rea and Frank Sinatra.

Timmy is survived by his wife Anne, son David (Celbridge), daughter-in-law Lorraine, cherished grandchildren Cillian and Lara, devoted siblings Gabrielle Doorley (Carlow), Bernadette Hunter (Larkfield, Carlow), Clare Nolan (Carlow), Mathew (Canada), Kevin (New Ross, Co Wexford), Martin (Carlow) and Johnny (Carlow), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, musical and work colleagues, kind neighbours and friends.

He was predeceased by his brothers Billy (Canada) and Pat (Graiguecullen).

The Gleeson family have extended their appreciation to the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team and to the Daffodil Nurse for the wonderful care they showed to Timmy during his final illness. Also to Carpenter’s Funeral Home for their professionalism and assistance.

May Timmy rest in peace.