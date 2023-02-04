Bumper St Patrick’s Day celebration for Tullow

By Suzanne Pender

PLANS are steaming ahead for Tullow’s St Patrick’s Day festivities, with lots of events planned to coincide with the national day of celebration.

The St Patrick’s Day parade in Tullow will take place on Friday 17 March at 2pm from the Dublin Road, with lots of sporting organisations, community groups and local businesses taking part. Lots of family entertainment has also been arranged throughout the day, with prizes for the best shop window display.

Tullow’s St Patrick’s Day events are organised by a sub-committee of the Develop Tullow Association and its next meeting will take place in the parish centre on Tuesday 14 February at 7.30pm. All are welcome to come along and get involved. For enquiries, see Develop Tullow Association’s Facebook page.