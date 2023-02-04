Cocaine worth €700,000 seized in Dublin

Saturday, February 04, 2023

Rebecca Black, PA

Cocaine worth an estimated €700,000 has been seized in Dublin on Friday.

The seizure came as part of an intelligence-led operation involving officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force.

A man in his 30s was arrested following the interception of a vehicle in the Carpenterstown area. A sum of €2,900 in cash was also seized as part of the operation.

He is currently detained at Blanchardstown Garda station under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

