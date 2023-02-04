Death notices and funeral arrangements

The death has occurred of Daniel (Dan) Conway, Lord Edward Street, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick, Charleville, Co. Cork, Tullow, Co. Carlow and Tullamore, Co Offaly, February 3rd 2023, very peacefully in the tender and loving care of all at University Hospital Limerick, in his 95th year. Husband of the late Ellen (Nellie), father of the late Helen (Dunne), brother of the late Maureen (Owens), Michael (Sonny), Tom, Eddie, Gerry and Sean.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughters Maria, Geraldine and Anne, sons Donal, Larry, Noel, John, Gregory and Tommy, his sister Sadie (Murray), sons in law Norman (deceased), Ken and Paul, daughters in law Patricia, Geraldine, Elaine, Rita and Jackie, sisters in law Margaret (Conway), Anna (Hoban), his devoted 27 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and his great, great grandchild, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Sunday (5th) from 5pm at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock, followed by evening prayers at 7pm. Removal to arrive Monday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church, Kilmallock for Requiem Mass at 12noon followed by burial to the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Maureen Doyle 35 Graigowen, Tullow, Carlow 2nd February 2023 peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by her loving family following a short illness; predeceased by her partner Pat (Keogh), brother Michael and father Parick.

Sadly missed by her loving family, Mikie, Susie, Vonnie, Alan and Niamh and their partners, mother Maureen, brothers Pat, Kevin, Joe, Seamus and Martin, sisters Catherine, Geraldine, Esther and Christine, grandchildren Leah, Farrah, John, Elizabeth, Khloe, Alisha, Lilly, Ella, Sophie, Cillian, Fionn and Oisín, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) this Saturday evening from 5pm. until 8pm. Funeral Home private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow on Sunday morning for 11am. Requiem Mass after which she will be laid to rest with Pat in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.