Discount chemist lodges plans for Carlow town

Saturday, February 04, 2023

Blanchardstown’s Chemist Warehouse

An international discount chemist has lodged plans for a branch in Carlow town.

Chemist Warehouse, which has five branches Dublin and Meath, has lodged a planning application for a unit at the Four Lakes Retail Park, on the Dublin Road, Carlow.

The plans would see a change of use from vacant use to retail warehouse to allow for the sale of a range of bulky an  bulky and non-bulky products including pharmaceutical-related products, medical and disability aids, baby equipment, sports equipment and associated goods. The application is due to be decided by 27 March. The Chemist Warehouse brand has hundreds of stores of Australia, New Zealand and China.

