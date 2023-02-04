Dublin Airport drones: Ryanair calls for Government action to prevent further disruption

Ryanair has called for action by the Government over disruption at Dublin Airport caused by drones.

The airline said there has been two days of disruptions and diversions at the airport.

The carrier has urged Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to take action to prevent further drone disruptions at the country’s main airport.

A spokesperson for Dublin Airport said flight operations were suspended at 2.11pm on Saturday, with operations resuming on runway 28R at 2.49pm for departures, and on 28L at 2.55pm for arrivals.

Flight operations at Dublin Airport were suspended for safety reasons this afternoon (Saturday) following two confirmed drone sightings on the airfield. Operations have now resumed. (1/2) — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) February 4, 2023

They said flight operations were suspended for safety reasons following two confirmed drone sightings on the airfield.

“It is illegal to fly drones within 5km of the airport. The safety and security of airport users is DAA’s key priority at all times and staff at Dublin Airport and An Garda Síochána remain vigilant in relation to drone activity in the vicinity of the airport,” they said.

“Such instances are a huge inconvenience to our passengers whether they are delayed departing or experience air traffic delays returning to Dublin Airport. However, safety and security are always our overriding priorities.”

A spokesperson for Ryanair slammed as “unacceptable that for two days in a row, passengers and flights to/from Dublin were disrupted by apparent drone activity”.

“Yesterday four Ryanair aircraft and over 700 passengers had their flights diverted to Shannon and Belfast, and again today another four flights and 700 passengers were diverted with thousands more having their flights delayed,” they said.

“Such drone disruptions at Ireland’s main airport are unacceptable.

“We are calling on Minister Ryan to take urgent action to protect the country’s main airport from repeated disruptions from illegal drone activity.”