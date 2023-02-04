Topics at tillage seminar give plenty of food for thought

By Suzanne Pender

MORE than 220 farmers and representatives of the tillage sector attended the Quinns of Baltinglass Sustainable Tillage Conference in the Killashee Hotel, Naas last week.

Quinns’ new Sustainable Tillage Programme will monitor best practices on six tillage farmers in the Leinster region. Results from the monitored farms will be shared with Quinns’ customers throughout the year – anyone can subscribe to get updates by emailing [email protected].

At the seminar, William Quinn spoke of the changes that Quinns have made and are planning to make so they are as sustainable as possible, which will benefit the customer as well as the environment.

Valerie Hobson, head of feed at Quinns, also spoke about the carbon footprint equivalents (CO2e) of feed using native grains versus imported grains. Quinns is a large buyer of native cereals, while also being a feed miller. Valerie outlined how a typical beef ration containing Irish grain and protein had a carbon footprint of 281kg of CO2e/t. That’s 240kg/t of CO2 lower than a comparable ration containing imported maize and soya, which had a carbon footprint of 521kg of CO2e/t. carbon per tonne.

The Quinns’ nutritionist also outlined the differences in the carbon footprint of dairy rations. An Irish cereal and bean-based 19% dairy pellet came in at 1,298kg of CO2e/t, while the maize/soya-based 19% dairy pellet had a carbon footprint of 2,098kg of CO2e/t, meaning the Irish cereal/bean-based pellet has 60% less emissions.

Valerie suggested that it will not be long before carbon figures will need to be declared on feed rations. This surely has to be a positive thing and the way forward for sustaining Irish tillage.

Huge amounts of information were shared at the conference, from use of liquid fertiliser to knowing your soil and the importance of grass/weed control in cereal crops.

John O’Loughlin of Grassland Agro spoke passionately about sustainable production systems and how soil health needs to be at the forefront of the tillage industry. The farmers attending agreed, with over 81% of them having soil tested in the last 12 months, according to an audience poll.

The interest in liquid fertiliser was a hot topic, with Edward Dickinson of Omex presenting. He gave a very interactive and positive presentation on the benefits of liquid fertiliser. According to another audience poll on the night, 68% of attendees may consider using liquid fertiliser in 2023.

Shay Phelan of Teagasc gave a very interesting talk on grass/weeds and the need for farmers to take control of their own crops and not rely totally on their agronomist.

Phelim Dolan of grain brokers Comex McKinnon spoke about the challenges that growers and traders face in the current economic climate and touched on war, politics and weather, but his message was clear: take profit when the opportunity presents itself.