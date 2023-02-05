Generations of cinema-goers will remember Paul

By Charlie Keegan

PAUL Delaney, Heatherfield Court, Dublin Road, Carlow, formerly of the town’s Burrindale and New Oak Estate, passed away peacefully on Wednesday 18 January in the care of Hillview Nursing Home, Tullow Road, Carlow.

Born on 28 April 1943 and a native of Roscrea, Co Tipperary, Paul was brought to Carlow at the age of three months to live with the Delaney family from Dublin Road, Carlow. He was to spend the remainder of his life in Carlow town.

In 2001, it was a great source of satisfaction to Paul that he reunited with his birth family brothers and sisters – the Murphy family from Kildare town.

Educated at St Joseph’s Boys School and at Bishop Foley Primary School, Paul went to work at the age of 14 in The Coliseum Cinema in Carlow. He started out in 1958 as an apprentice, going to the town’s railway station to collect the film reels off the Dublin train, which he then brought down to ‘The Col’. He helped with the setting-up of the films and also inserted the advertisements in ***The Nationalist***, informing cinema patrons of the titles and times of the upcoming screenings.

In time, Paul worked his way up to become manager at The Coliseum and, in all, he was to devote a total of 36 years of continuous service to the Tullow Street cinema, retiring in 1994.

Through all his years, Paul was popular with the cinema-going public. He liked all kinds of films, except the horror genre.

Paul was married to Breda Byrne from Hacketstown. It was through his friendship with the late Joe Matthews, Highfield, Carlow that Paul and Breda were introduced – that first meeting took place in the town’s Seven Oaks Hotel.

Paul and Breda married in St Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown on 7 August 1967. The couple went on to have two daughters – Noreen and Samantha – while a son, Christopher Paul, died in infancy.

Throughout his life in Carlow, Paul was a big GAA supporter, being a regular attender at Netwatch Cullen Park. He was an avid follower of the Éire Óg footballers and divided his inter-county support between Carlow, Kildare and Tipperary.

Paul and Breda were a very united couple, who enjoyed the friendship of their neighbours in Heatherfield Court, where they had lived happily for the past 30 years. After 55 years of marriage, Paul’s passing is a great loss to Breda and to his daughters, grandchildren Paul and Tara, all of whom were greatly devoted to him.

Paul had been suffering from cancer for a number of years, being treated for his illness in Tallaght Hospital. He also suffered from cancer of the kidney, which led to the removal of the affected organ. In his final illness, Paul was diagnosed with lung and kidney cancer. He had been a resident of Hillview Nursing Home for the final two years of his life.

For hobbies, Paul always kept a very nice garden, which he tended with great care, and he also enjoyed a flutter on the horses – his bet was always €1 each way, just to have an interest. He was also a familiar figure shopping with Breda in Carlow town.

Paul reposed at his residence on Thursday afternoon, 19 January, concluding with prayers led by Fr Yanbo Chen, CC, Carlow. His remains were removed to the Cathedral of the Assumption on Friday morning, where Fr Chen celebrated Paul’s funeral Mass.

Readings at Mass were by Bernard Jennings, a long-time friend of Paul’s, and Samantha (daughter), while Prayers of the Faithful were recited by members of the Murphy family.

The bringing forward of the Offertory gifts was by Noreen (daughter) and Dermot (son-in-law).

In a eulogy to her dad, daughter Samantha chose to use the theme of a film for Paul’s life. She introduced the eulogy with a Disney song, ***Once upon a star***, following up with the words of a poem, which went:

‘Words don’t really do justice to the thanks that I want to say to you

But I want you to know that I feel so fortunate we had you

As a husband, a dad, a granddad and friend.’

Continuing the film theme, Samantha said the family had changed the title of the 1979 film ***The Life of Brian*** to ‘The Life of Paul’, as she went on to outline his life from birth, schooling, working, sporting interests and family life. Samantha said good films always ended with the credits, and the credits for her dad related to all the people who had been so supportive in the days following Paul’s passing and by the attendance at his funeral Mass.

The singing of hymns at Mass was by Ollie Hennessy.

Following Mass, Paul was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Chen reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Paul is mourned by his wife Breda, daughters Noreen Lawlor (Carlow) and Samantha Mladjenovic (Graiguecullen), grandchildren Paul and Tara, by her Murphy brothers Michael (Newbridge), Patrick (Kildare town), Gerard (Australia), Murphy sisters Barbara, Clare, Patricia, Martina, Breda (all Kildare town) and Anne (Australia). He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Paul was predeceased in 1979 by his sister Phyllis Murphy (Kildare town).