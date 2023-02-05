Generous four-bed in Bagenalstown on offer for €275K

  • Home >
Sunday, February 05, 2023

16 Maple Drive in Bagenalstown on the Royal Oak Road is generous four bedroomed detached home in a most sought-after location. No 16 Maple drive is located along the main road into Bagenalstown with all amenities on your doorstep.

Accommodation comprises hallway, guest W.C.  living room, kitchen, dining room, utility, 4 bedrooms, one en-suite and the main bathroom.

Extending to 122 sq. meters it has oil fired central heating, an attached garage and ample parking. BER: D2. Price: €275,000. More information here.

 

 

