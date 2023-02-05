Housing applications fail due to errors on form

By Suzanne Pender

JUST one housing application from a total of 30 received in one month by Carlow County Council was deemed to be valid.

Senior executive officer Brian O’Donovan revealed the figure at the recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District as he emphasised how important it is for housing applicants to submit all the information requested on the housing application form.

The matter was raised by cllr Andrea Dalton, who questioned the length of time the housing application process was taking. Cllr Dalton said one applicant said she had submitted her housing application in June, and now, eight months later, “no result”.

Mr O’Donovan stated that if all the information is not completed, the application is therefore not completed. He pointed out that last November, the council received 30 housing applications, yet only one was deemed a valid application.

Mr O’Donovan said one of the areas regularly missed by applicants was that income details for a full 12 months must be supplied, adding that these requirements were in legislation and part of the requirements.

Mr O’Donovan confirmed that the housing application form used was approved by NALA (the National Adult Literacy Agency) and fulfilled the ‘easy to read’ requirements.

Cllr Dalton added that the applicant she was aware of had supplied additional information in September, yet still had not heard anything.