Katie Taylor set for rematch with Amanda Serrano in Dublin

Sunday, February 05, 2023

PA Sport staff

Katie Taylor’s eagerly-anticipated rematch with Amanda Serrano will take place in Dublin on May 20th.

Taylor beat Serrano via a split decision in the first women’s contest to top the bill at Madison Square Garden last April.

The 36-year-old confirmed the rematch after joining Serrano in the ring following the Puerto Rican’s win on points over Erika Cruz in New York on Saturday.

“This is more than a dream come true,” unbeaten lightweight champion Taylor said.

“My debut in Ireland against Amanda Serrano, ‘The Real Deal’ Amanda Serrano. This is incredible. The last fight was epic and I expect nothing less for the next one.”

Serrano’s victory over Cruz made her the undisputed featherweight world champion.

The rematch is scheduled to take place at the 3Arena after negotiations between the GAA and promoters Matchroom to stage it at Croke Park fell through over “security costs”.

However, on Friday, MMA fighter Conor McGregor offered on Twitter to provide the funds to pay the security bill, to which Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn replied: “Let’s talk”.

