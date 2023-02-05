  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Three charged after suspected stolen property recovered in Co Kildare

Three charged after suspected stolen property recovered in Co Kildare

Sunday, February 05, 2023

Three men have been charged in connection with a number of thefts in Co Kildare in the past week.

Four males were arrested under Operation Thor on Saturday morning after the alleged thefts happened between Wednesday and Saturday.

A large amount of suspected stolen property was recovered during a follow-up search at a property in Leixlip on Saturday afternoon.

Three of the men, aged in their late teens and one aged in his early 20s, are due before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday morning.

A teenage boy has been released and will be referred to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Irishman Bernard Phelan not among thousands of pardoned prisoners in Iran

Sunday, 05/02/23 - 9:53pm

Dancing with the Stars: Paul Brogan becomes third celebrity to exit competition

Sunday, 05/02/23 - 9:13pm

The Banshees Of Inisherin sweeps London Critics’ Circle film awards

Sunday, 05/02/23 - 7:22pm