Toastmasters have gift of the gab

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Toastmasters have been talking the talk for years, but in a recent competition they proved they’ve still got the gift of the gab!

Toastmasters is a public speaking club, and last year, members of the Carlow group competed in a series of club, area and division competitions against other Toastmasters in Kilkenny, Laois, Kildare and Wicklow, nabbing first and second place for two of its members.

Aisling O’Halloran placed second in the ‘humorous speech competition’. Aisling, who has been a member of Carlow Toastmasters for just over a year, gave an entertaining speech about trying new foods when she was in Mexico.

“I’m not a performer. The idea of getting up in front of a crowd makes me feel dizzy. But I have such a fun time in Toastmasters and everyone was so encouraging and helped me improve my speech and delivery, to the point that I placed second in my first-ever speech competition. I can’t wait for next year to compete again,” she said.

Kae Slattery blew the competition away in the ‘Table Topics Competition’, securing first place for herself and a spot in the district competition in Liverpool this May.

In Table Topics, contestants are given a topic and must immediately deliver a short speech on it for a minute or so, without any chance to prepare. Kae, who has been a member of Toastmasters for 15 years and is the current president of Carlow Toastmasters, said that “the impromptu speaking format of Table Topics is a wonderful way of developing thinking on your feet and being able to respond in any situation”.

Toastmasters is a club for anyone looking to practice or develop their public speaking, communication and speech-writing skills in a fun and supportive environment.

Carlow Toastmasters meet on the first and third Wednesday of every month from 8pm to10pm in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, and guests are always welcome to come along.