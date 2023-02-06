Big Idea project scoops €20k top prize at community awards

By Suzanne Pender

A GAME-CHANGING creative thinking programme created in Carlow which is teaching problem solving and critical thinking to teenagers across Ireland has scooped a top prize of €20,000 at the Aviva Broker Community Fund Awards.

The Big Idea, now in its third year, was awarded the donation from Aviva under its ‘Diversity and Inclusion’ category to support it in expanding its offering to some of the most disadvantaged students across Ireland. This include DEIS schools, as well as widening the programme’s impact targeting vulnerable young people from diverse backgrounds.

Limerick-based financial adviser Darragh Goggin of Gallagher Insurance nominated the creative thinking programme. “As a community-based broker, I know the importance of encouraging our young people to challenge themselves and broaden their experiences as they go through their school career. This is at the core of what The Big Idea is achieving with its creative thinking programme,” he said.

Niamh Cooney, head of development and sustainability at The Big Idea, said the prize of €20,000 was a huge boost for the 2023 programme.

“We are so grateful to receive this incredible donation from Aviva Ireland and we extend a massive thank you to the company and to Darragh Goggin for nominating us.

“One big idea can change our world, and our programme provides a platform for young people to voice their ideas, supporting them to make a real difference in their communities as proactive citizens,” said Niamh.

The Big Idea has already kicked off in schools and 301 Carlow students are currently taking part in the 2023 programme at Borris Vocational School, Presentation De La Salle, Bagenalstown, Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach and St Leo’s College. But there is still time to sign up as a mentor and support students with online feedback. It just takes a couple of hours split across February, March and May.

Check out thebigidea.ie for more information, or log on to The Big Idea’s final online mentoring information session at 1pm on Wednesday 8 February.