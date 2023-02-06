Council urged to take control of local beauty spot

By Suzanne Pender

ONE of Co Carlow’s most instantly recognisable tourist attractions must be fully under the council’s control to safeguard its future development.

The ongoing issue of Clashganny was raised by cllr Willie Quinn at a recent meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District.

Cllr Quinn pointed out that a piece of land was needed for a wastewater treatment plant which, if acquired by Carlow County Council, could also accommodate a car park, which was urgently needed at the beauty spot.

The land is currently in the control of Waterways Ireland, but cllr Quinn remarked that in his opinion “Waterways Ireland haven’t always been great” and questioned their track record.

“We’d be able to link the loop walk into it, and everything on the site would be owned by Carlow County Council. It makes sense that we try to buy this piece of land, then we are in control of it,” said cllr Quinn.

Area engineer Gerry Crowley said there was no update on Clashganny, but negotiations with Waterways Ireland was ongoing.

“If we acquire the land, it would sort out an awful lot of issues there … we need to be in control of it ourselves,” insisted cllr Quinn.