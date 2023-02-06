Patricia died just weeks after her husband

By Charlie Keegan

PATRICIA Jones, Monacurragh, Carlow passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family early on Monday morning, 16 January, just 24 days after the death of her beloved husband Seán.

A Dublin native, Patricia Henry came to reside in Granby Row, Carlow with her uncle and aunt James and Katie O’Kelly, going on to spend the rest of her life in the Barrowside town and becoming a proud Carlovian.

The funeral Mass for Patricia took place on Wednesday morning, 18 January, in the Cathedral of the Assumption, with chief celebrant Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin assisted by Fr Theo Tomasik, CC, Carlow. At the start of Mass, Fr John welcomed everyone to the cathedral and mentioned those following on webcam from several locations around the world, including Australia, Canada, Zambia, Killarney and England.

Patricia attended Presentation Convent Carlow and went on to work as a laboratory technician with the sugar factory in Carlow for a number of years. Patricia also worked with the Gallagher cigarette company and as an area manager for Tupperware. Later she co-founded Jones Business Systems with Seán and their late son Kevin. She was innovative and creative, being the first businessperson in Carlow to introduce uniforms for the Jones staff.

Family was everything to Patricia; she knew how every family member was doing in their work or education, always offering help and encouragement. Family occasions were most important to Patricia and, in terms of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she followed their progress avidly on Facebook and Instagram.

Patricia loved hosting dinner parties. She was a wonderful cook who could make a lovely meal out of practically nothing. Her door was always open and everybody was welcome – neighbours, friends, family friends.

Patricia met Seán in 1957 and they were married in September 1959. The couple went on to have a family of eight children. Fr John said that, for Patricia, it was all about Seán, and theirs was an unbreakable bond which lasted nearly 64 years. They marked their diamond wedding anniversary in 2019 with a large family celebration.

With the family business well established, Patricia and Seán retired together in 1997. They enjoyed many summers in Fethard-on-Sea, Co Wexford with friends and family. Both Seán and Patricia had a passion for sea fishing; they would cook and happily share their catch with friends and neighbours.

At the start of her funeral Mass, significant symbols of Patricia’s life were brought to the altar by three of her granddaughters. The bringing forward of the symbols was narrated by Annette Cleary, daughter-in-law.

Fia brought forward a seashell, reflecting Patricia’s great love of the sea; Thea presented a set of silver cutlery, symbolising Patricia’s talent as a wonderful dinner host; while Ella brought up a book of recipes that Patricia had compiled since 1972.

In a eulogy to his mother at the end of Mass, her son Pat said it was not an occasion of sadness for Patricia, but a celebration of a life well lived. He continued: “Patricia was adopted by James and Katie and grew up in Granby Row. Later in life, she searched out her birth family and found her brothers and sister – her sister Mary Mortimer (who survives her) meant a lot to her.”

Pat said that Patricia was a risk-taker in business. The establishment of Jones Business Systems in the early 1980s during a recession was an example of her willingness to take such a risk.

He said the Jones house in Monacurragh was always full with friends, commenting: “You would not know some of the people there. There might be 15 people in the house at the weekends. But that was never a problem for Patricia. There was always food in the pot and you just had to grab a plate.”

Continuing, Pat said cards were always played in the Jones house. And while Patricia was a warm and welcoming host, “at the card table she was astute and cunning”. The real truth was that Patricia was hard to beat at the card table.

Pat’s tribute concluded: “Patricia has always been there for us, her family and friends, when we needed her most. I am so proud to call Patricia my mother.”

The singing at Mass was by Caitriona Kelly, with organist Clare Hennessy. There was a wonderful piano rendition by Alexandra (Sandra) Holland, a Jones family friend, of Believe me if all those endearing young charms, a particular favourite piece of both and Patricia and Seán. Patricia was carried out from the cathedral to the strains of May the road rise to meet you.

Patricia is survived by her children Denise, Patrick, Catherine, Vivienne, Seán, Keith and Pearse, by her sister Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her cherished 18 grandchildren, equally cherished six great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

She was predeceased by husband Seán, son Kevin, brothers Jimmy and Patsy and daughter-in-law Mandy.

A cremation ceremony for Patricia Jones has been held and her ashes are to be laid with her beloved Seán in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

May Patricia rest in heavenly peace.