Three-bed Graiguecullen house up for €245K

Monday, February 06, 2023

85 Rochfort Manor, Graiguecullen, Carlow is a three-bedroom semi-detached house in great condition and ready for immediate occupation.  Rochfort Manor remains one of the town’s most desirable residential estates with a high proportion of young owner occupiers. This two-storey boasts three bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, an en suite, spacious living accommodation with a large private rear garden. This property would be ideal for a young starter family or an investor alike.

Call Kehoe Auctioneers on (059) 9131678 /[email protected] to arrange a viewing. Guide price: €245,000. More information here.

 

 

Filed under: , ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Planning appeal fails for apartment block along the River Barrow in Carlow town

Monday, 06/02/23 - 12:04pm

Generous four-bed in Bagenalstown on offer for €275K

Sunday, 05/02/23 - 8:43pm

Toastmasters have gift of the gab

Sunday, 05/02/23 - 10:28am

Similar Articles

Charming bungalow on offer in Carlow town

Tuesday, 31/01/23 - 10:58am

Old credit union building in Tullow up for sale

Tuesday, 31/01/23 - 10:30am

Carlow Co Council seek land and turnkey developments for social housing

Monday, 30/01/23 - 5:58pm