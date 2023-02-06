Three-bed Graiguecullen house up for €245K

85 Rochfort Manor, Graiguecullen, Carlow is a three-bedroom semi-detached house in great condition and ready for immediate occupation. Rochfort Manor remains one of the town’s most desirable residential estates with a high proportion of young owner occupiers. This two-storey boasts three bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, an en suite, spacious living accommodation with a large private rear garden. This property would be ideal for a young starter family or an investor alike.

Call Kehoe Auctioneers on (059) 9131678 /[email protected] to arrange a viewing. Guide price: €245,000. More information here.